Maspalomas: A Winter Sun Paradise at Seaside Palm Beach

Imagine a place where the sun always shines, even in the depths of winter, where pristine beaches stretch out invitingly, and a retro charm oozes from every corner. This is Maspalomas, a beach resort in Gran Canaria, celebrated as a 'winter sun paradise' and home to the standout Seaside Palm Beach hotel.

Retro Charm at Seaside Palm Beach

Stepping into the Seaside Palm Beach is like stepping back into the 1970s. Designed by Alberto Pinto and renovated in the 2000s, the hotel exudes a 1970s charm that is both nostalgic and stylish. The striking retro decor is a feast for the eyes, with monochrome flooring, red leather seating, and glowing lamps creating an atmosphere of vintage sophistication. On arrival, guests are welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine, setting the tone for a stay that is as luxurious as it is unique.

A Culinary Journey in Tropical Gardens

Nestled in lush tropical gardens is the hotel's main restaurant, a culinary haven that serves daily alternating four-course menus and themed buffets. Here, guests can embark on a gastronomic journey, sampling a selection of fine wines and diverse cuisines, including local specialties. The experience is elevated by the glamorous surroundings, with live music and candlelit pools creating a magical atmosphere for evening entertainment.

Maspalomas: A Beach Paradise

A stone's throw from the hotel is Maspalomas beach, a hotspot for sunbathers, surfers, and walkers alike. Behind the beach is a natural dune reserve, a treasure trove of diverse ecosystems and wildlife. The town itself offers a variety of shopping options, including the unique Ale Hop store, and a plethora of bars and restaurants, like El Senador. For those interested in the town's history, the historic lighthouse and museum offer a glimpse into Maspalomas' past.

Endless Entertainment and Attractions

The Seaside Palm Beach doesn't just offer stylish accommodation and fine dining - it also provides a host of amenities and activities to keep guests entertained. Multiple pools, a kids' club, and nearby attractions such as Aqualand waterpark and camel rides through the Maspalomas dunes ensure there's never a dull moment.