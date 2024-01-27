Mason Plumlee: A Comeback Story Fuelling Clippers' Success

In the heart of the NBA season, a familiar face is making a steady recovery and an impact on the Los Angeles Clippers' recent victories. Mason Plumlee, the Clippers' center and former Duke Blue Devils standout, has been navigating the turbulent seas of injury, specifically a left knee MCL sprain that benched him for a substantial part of the current season.

The Road to Recovery

Despite being absent from the court for most of November and December, Plumlee has been reintegrating himself back into the game, appearing in seven of the Clippers' last ten matches. His performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly during the Clippers' recent four-game winning streak. Stepping up as the starting center in place of the injured Ivica Zubac, Plumlee's contribution has been critical in steering the Clippers to victory.

Rising to the Occasion

One such commendable performance unfolded during the Clippers' showdown with the Toronto Raptors, a game that witnessed Plumlee's first double-double of the season. He racked up 12 points and 12 rebounds, maintaining the team's momentum in the absence of Zubac. The game was also a mini Duke reunion, featuring two other NBA players from Duke, RJ Barrett and Gary Trent Jr., ensuring a competitive spirit resonated throughout the court.

Looking Ahead

While Plumlee's current averages of 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game trail behind his previous season's near double-double averages, it's worth noting that he is still being gradually reintroduced to the game with limited playing minutes. The Clippers, currently sitting third in the Western Conference with a 29-14 record, are embarking on a series of face-offs against Eastern Conference teams, including a much-anticipated matchup with the Boston Celtics, helmed by another Duke alumni, Jayson Tatum. With Plumlee's steady recovery and growing contributions, the Clippers' journey towards the top seems promising.