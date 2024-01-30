MAS Maintains Monetary Policy In First Quarterly Review Of 2024

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has opted to keep its prevailing monetary policy intact in its first quarterly review of 2024, maintaining the exchange rate policy band for the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S-NEER) unchanged. The MAS, which controls the nation's monetary position by managing the exchange rate rather than domestic lending rates, has signaled that it remains vigilant to inflation and growth risks.

MAS Shifts to Quarterly Policy Reviews

In a move aimed at providing more flexibility to adjust monetary policy settings as needed, the MAS has shifted to a quarterly meeting arrangement, with the next releases scheduled for January, April, July, and October. This change emphasizes the MAS's commitment to quickly respond to the changing financial environment and implement necessary adjustments.

Economic Growth and Inflation Forecasts

Singapore's economy is anticipated to witness a growth between 1% and 3% in 2024, a marked improvement from a growth rate of 1.2% in the preceding year. Despite expectations of high core inflation in the early part of 2024, it is expected to gradually subside by the fourth quarter. The MAS projects an average inflation rate of 2.5% to 3.5% for the year, accounting for the impact of the recent goods and services tax (GST) hike.

Looking Forward: Monetary Policy Decisions

The MAS concluded its policy tightening cycle in April 2024, after five consecutive decisions to tighten. All eyes are now on the MAS for indications on when it might begin to ease its monetary policy, with the earliest potential for easing anticipated in April 2024. Economists are closely monitoring inflation risks, particularly the recent GST hike, as this could potentially delay any policy loosening.