Mary's Meals Amplifies Hope in Ethiopia's Tigray Amidst Hunger Crisis and School Closures

Amidst the multifaceted challenges confronting Tigray, Ethiopia's northernmost region, Mary’s Meals is offering vital assistance in breaking the vicious cycle of poverty and hunger hindering education. The Catholic-inspired charity, in partnership with the Daughters of Charity, has been providing school meals since 2017. When armed conflict erupted in Tigray in November 2020, the organization sprang into action, offering essential aid to the beleaguered population. It distributed hot meals and critical supplies to over 30,000 displaced individuals in Mekelle, the region’s capital. With the reopening of schools, Mary’s Meals reinvigorated its in-school feeding program, significantly expanding its scope to reach 45,000 children.

Urgent Needs Amidst Crisis

The situation in Tigray remains stark, with millions grappling with urgent needs for survival. Countless children continue to be denied access to education, while approximately one million residents endure the hardships of displacement, yearning for the comfort of home. Local media recently reported that almost 400 people, including 25 children, were reported to have succumbed to death by starvation in a single month in Tigray. With agriculture crippled, farmers stand helpless with no produce to sell, no food to sustain their families, and no hope for future harvests.

Nurturing the Future

Mary’s Meals' response to this crisis is not just about providing food; it’s about nurturing resilience, restoring dignity, and fostering hope in the darkest of times. The organization's commitment didn’t waver even as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down; instead, they sent take-home rations to ensure no child was left hungry. The outbreak of armed conflict in Tigray from November 2020 only intensified their resolve. Mary’s Meals and its partner remained on the ground, turning to emergency support, delivering hot meals and essential aid to over 30,000 internally displaced individuals in Mekelle, the region's capital.

Hope for Recovery and Resilience

As schools reopened in parts of Tigray, Mary’s Meals was there, resuming its in-school feeding program. Recognizing the dire need, they expanded their reach, almost doubling their feeding capacity from 24,000 to 45,000 children. This act of compassion provided a glimmer of hope in a region yet to recover from a devastating two-year civil war and now facing a severe drought. Tigray has not had the chance to recover from the deadly two-year civil war that raged until November 2022, and now the region is gripped by a drought that has left millions of people facing emergency levels of hunger and in desperate need of food aid.

Mary’s Meals founder and CEO Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, who recently returned from a fact-finding trip to Tigray, remarked on the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the immediate need for global response to prevent further catastrophe. As Tigray confronts this lethal confluence of factors, Mary's Meals stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of compassionate action amidst despair. Their efforts not only address the immediate needs for nourishment but also invest in the region's future, nurturing the resilience and dignity of Tigray's people.