Maryland's Housing Crisis: Young Residents Forced to Leave Due to High Costs

In a recent survey by Maryland Realtors, an alarming trend has emerged: high housing costs are driving more than a quarter of younger residents to consider moving out of state. The real estate group is now advocating for local governments to modify zoning laws and regulations to encourage the construction of more 'middle market housing.' But what does this mean for Maryland's future?

The Exodus of Young Residents

The survey found that 30% of voters aged 18-34 and 28% of those aged 35-49 are considering leaving the state due to housing costs. Among renters aged 18-34, a staggering 44% are contemplating an out-of-state move. The rise in housing costs is a top concern for voters under age 50. The survey of over 800 people statewide paints a stark picture: Maryland's high housing costs are pushing its younger residents to the brink.

The Call for 'Middle Market Housing'

In response to the survey's findings, Maryland Realtors is advocating for local governments to modify zoning laws and regulations to encourage the construction of more 'middle market housing.' This type of housing, such as duplexes and triplexes, caters to low- and moderate-income residents. By increasing the availability of affordable housing, Maryland can retain its young workforce and ensure a prosperous future for all its residents.

The Future of Maryland Housing

The high cost of housing in Maryland is a complex issue with no easy solution. However, by addressing zoning laws and regulations, local governments can take a significant step towards making housing more affordable for all residents. As Maryland grapples with this challenge, it is crucial that the needs of its younger residents are taken into account. The future of Maryland depends on it.

In conclusion, Maryland's high housing costs are forcing many young residents to look for more affordable options in other states. The real estate group Maryland Realtors is advocating for local governments to modify zoning laws and regulations to encourage the construction of more 'middle market housing' to cater to low- and moderate-income residents. The survey of over 800 people statewide showed that the rise in housing costs is a top concern for voters under age 50. The future of Maryland's housing market hangs in the balance.

