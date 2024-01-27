Maryland Proposes Hefty Fines for Work Zone Speeding: A Push for Road Worker Safety

As part of 'The Maryland Road Worker Protection Act,' Maryland is contemplating a substantial hike in penalties for speeding within work zones. The proposed legislation seeks to bolster the safety of highway workers by escalating the fine from a meager $40 to a whopping $290 – commensurate with the citation issued by a live officer. The Act also provides for fines up to $1,000 for habitual offenders.

A Response to a Tragic Incident

The push for sterner fines follows a tragic event where six road workers were fatally hit by a car zooming at a speed beyond 120 mph. Data illustrates a troubling trend in Maryland, with over 1,200 work zone crashes in 2023, averaging more than three daily mishaps. The Act aims to alter this grim scenario by instilling safer driving habits among motorists.

Enhanced Enforcement: No More Warnings

Introduced as part of the Act, the proposal also includes eliminating certain restrictions on the placement of speed cameras within work zones. It further introduces the provision to fine drivers instantly, without a 30-day warning period following the installation of new cameras – a move expected to have an immediate impact on driving behavior.

Comparative Speeding Fines

Compared to Maryland's current fines, other states impose considerably stiffer penalties. For instance, in New York, the speeding fines in work zones range from $90 to $600, with a minimum speed limit of 25 mph. The proposed legislation seeks to bridge this gap and bring Maryland's enforcement fines in line with other states.

Backing this move is Maryland's Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, an advocate for the protection of road workers. She emphasizes Maryland's current status as one of the states with the least enforcement fines for speeding, and hopes the proposed changes will rectify this situation.

The bill is poised to come into full effect by the beginning of 2025, signaling a significant shift in Maryland's approach to road safety and marking a drastic transition towards fostering a culture of safer driving.