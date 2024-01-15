en English
BNN Newsroom

Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
A decades-long pursuit of lottery luck finally paid off for a Maryland man, known as Fego, who clinched a $50,000 jackpot using an unconventional strategy. Residing in Prince George’s County, Fego hit the jackpot in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game, attributing his triumph to a unique number-picking approach based on frequency.

Persistence and Strategy Lead to Big Win

Playing Maryland Lottery games since 1980, Fego’s perseverance and strategy finally yielded a significant win. He purchased his winning ticket for a mere $2 on January 9, 2024, from a convenience store in Riverdale, Maryland. His winning numbers, 5, 11, 18, 26, and 29, were carefully chosen based on their recurrent appearances in previous draws.

Sharing the Fortune

With his newfound wealth, Fego intends to settle his bills and also share a slice of his winnings with his brother, displaying a spirit of generosity alongside his celebration. For Fego, the win comes not just as a financial gain, but as a sweet culmination of years of persistence in the face of small victories and numerous near-misses.

A Win-Win Situation

The Super Convenience Store, where Fego bought his winning ticket, also reaped a benefit. The store received a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize ticket, demonstrating the ripple effect of lottery wins.

The Maryland Lottery, established in 1973, has been a significant contributor to the state’s economy. Since its inception, it has injected $19.3 billion into the state of Maryland and doled out over $31.5 billion in prizes. Fego’s win marks the second $50,000 jackpot for the Bonus Match 5 in 2024, with another jackpot won on January 10 yet to be claimed. For Fego, his strategy and persistence have resulted in a life-changing win, adding another page to the Maryland Lottery’s history of winners and their unique journeys to victory.

BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

