Maryland Celebrates Black History Month with Dynamic Programs and Exhibitions

The Banneker-Douglass Museum (BDM) and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) have unveiled an array of programs and exhibitions in light of the Black History Month, Maryland's Year of Civil Rights, and BDM's 40th anniversary. The events are designed to honor the changemakers in Maryland's African American history, reflect on the journey of civil rights, and inspire future generations.

Black Power Freedom Party & Reception

The celebrations will kick off with the Black Power Freedom Party & Reception. The event will feature a talk by award-winning author Carole Boston Weatherford and will pay tribute to notable figures like Myrtis Bedolla, Carl Snowden, and Gov. Wes Moore. The party will be amplified with live music and a reception offering food and drinks.

Public Meeting & Networking

A public meeting featuring guest speakers Dayvon Love and Dr. Schroeder Cherry will also take place. This event provides a platform for networking with Baltimore's Black cultural arts vendors and encourages a vibrant exchange of ideas.

Day Out at the Museum

Keeping children in mind, Baltimore Read Aloud and BDM will present Day Out at the Museum – a storytime series coupled with interactive activities aimed at engaging young minds.

String of Pearls & REVISIT/REIMAGINE

In a joint collaboration, Maryland Hall and BDM will present the jazz musical 'String of Pearls,' a poignant narration of a love story set against the backdrop of a daring escape from a cotton plantation. The performance will be followed by a panel discussion. A new exhibition, REVISIT/REIMAGINE, will showcase the legacies of civil rights leaders in Maryland in tandem with contemporary art. The exhibition will feature an interior home space design, symbolizing intergenerational civil rights issues.

In addition to these events, the permanent exhibit 'Deep Roots, Rising Waters' will continue to provide a comprehensive overview of African American history in Maryland.