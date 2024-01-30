Maroc Telecom Hit with Massive Penalty Over Market Abuse Allegations

Maroc Telecom, the leading telecommunications provider in Morocco, has been hit with a substantial legal blow as a Moroccan court found the company guilty of abusing its dominant market position. The court ruling has led to a whopping penalty of 6.36 billion dirhams, payable to Wana Corporate, the company that instigated the legal action. This isn't the first time Maroc Telecom has faced legal woes. In the past, the telecoms regulator ANRT slapped a fine of 3.3 billion dirhams on the company for not adhering to fair competition regulations.

The recent court ruling requires Maroc Telecom to pay a hefty fine exceeding its annual 2022 profit of 5.82 billion dirhams. This verdict comes in response to allegations from Wana Corporate, trading under the brand name Inwi, accusing Maroc Telecom of unfair competition practices. Inwi's accusation centered on Maroc Telecom's alleged abuse of its dominant position in the market. The telecom giant has announced its intention to appeal against the verdict, exercising its legal right to challenge the court's decision.

Stock Market Repercussions

The financial impact of this judgment on Maroc Telecom is already evident. The company's shares took a sharp 9.99% dip on the stock exchange following the verdict, reflecting the market's reaction to the unexpected legal setback. The fall in share price could potentially affect not just the company's valuation but also its future investment prospects.

Maroc Telecom, which operates in multiple African countries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo, and the Central African Republic, anticipates a significant hit to its profits for the current fiscal year. The company is majority-controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning a 22% stake. The substantial penalty could potentially disrupt its financial projections, thereby affecting its operational strategy across its markets.