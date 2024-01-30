Marketing Shifts Focus: Balancing Performance with Brand Building in Evolving Digital Landscape

The marketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with a shift towards a more balanced approach that intertwines performance marketing with brand building. The evolving digital environment and declining economic uncertainty are prompting brands to broaden their strategies beyond immediate performance metrics, focusing more on long-term brand equity.

Surge in Brand Building Interest

Agencies across North America are witnessing a substantial increase in client interest for brand refreshes and launching new programs. This reflects a deliberate shift away from a narrow focus on performance, as marketers recognize brand as an invaluable, intangible asset in a fiercely competitive market. They are increasingly seeking partnerships with brand consultancies to gain a competitive edge.

Rise in Brand-focused RFPs

Consultancies like Ark Advisors and Giant Spoon have reported an upsurge in brand-focused Requests for Proposals (RFPs). This indicates a growing trend towards brand affinity, advocacy, and love. AAR Partners, a leading consultancy, predicts a convergence of brand and demand strategies in the near future.

The DTC Market and Branding

In the saturated direct-to-consumer (DTC) market, emerging brands are resorting to grassroots movements and community partnerships to foster trust and recognition. With the forthcoming cookie-less online environment, brands are diversifying their marketing channels beyond Google and Meta, exploring platforms such as TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube. Celebrity involvement, such as Michael B. Jordan's co-founding of a DTC brand, is seen as a valuable asset for enhancing marketing efforts.

The Role of TikTok

Despite TikTok's growing influence, it still garners only a minor portion of ad spend compared to Meta, though it may obtain more by attracting small- and mid-size businesses. Many of these businesses report a positive return on investment on the platform, signaling a potential shift in the marketing industry's approach to brand building.