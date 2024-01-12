Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tributes

In a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to celebrate Grace’s 14th birthday. A throwback photo of the actor with his young daughter was the highlight of the post, sparking a wave of nostalgia as Wahlberg expressed his amazement at how quickly time passes.

Family Ties

The post, which was warmly received by Wahlberg’s nearly 30 million followers, was flooded with comments, with fans and followers sharing their birthday wishes for Grace. The actor’s wife, Rhea Durham, also joined in the celebration with an affectionate comment on the post. The couple has been married since 2009 and are parents to three other children – Ella (20), Michael (17), and Brendan (15).

A Mother’s Love

Durham marked the occasion by sharing a series of photos on her own Instagram account, celebrating her daughter’s milestone. Her post highlighted her deep love for her daughter, encouraging Grace to continue shining. The reaction to Durham’s post was overwhelmingly positive, with followers commenting on Grace’s growth and beauty.

Unwinding with a Vacation

In addition to the birthday posts, Durham shared a vacation photo with Wahlberg, a candid snapshot that showed the couple enjoying a beach day. Wahlberg appeared shirtless, sporting swimming trunks, while Durham was seen in a black bikini top and a blue towel, embracing a natural, makeup-free look. The vacation photo garnered attention from her followers, adding another layer to the family’s online celebration of Grace’s birthday.