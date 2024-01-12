en English
BNN Newsroom

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tributes

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Celebrate Daughter's Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram Tributes

In a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to celebrate Grace’s 14th birthday. A throwback photo of the actor with his young daughter was the highlight of the post, sparking a wave of nostalgia as Wahlberg expressed his amazement at how quickly time passes.

Family Ties

The post, which was warmly received by Wahlberg’s nearly 30 million followers, was flooded with comments, with fans and followers sharing their birthday wishes for Grace. The actor’s wife, Rhea Durham, also joined in the celebration with an affectionate comment on the post. The couple has been married since 2009 and are parents to three other children – Ella (20), Michael (17), and Brendan (15).

A Mother’s Love

Durham marked the occasion by sharing a series of photos on her own Instagram account, celebrating her daughter’s milestone. Her post highlighted her deep love for her daughter, encouraging Grace to continue shining. The reaction to Durham’s post was overwhelmingly positive, with followers commenting on Grace’s growth and beauty.

Unwinding with a Vacation

In addition to the birthday posts, Durham shared a vacation photo with Wahlberg, a candid snapshot that showed the couple enjoying a beach day. Wahlberg appeared shirtless, sporting swimming trunks, while Durham was seen in a black bikini top and a blue towel, embracing a natural, makeup-free look. The vacation photo garnered attention from her followers, adding another layer to the family’s online celebration of Grace’s birthday.

BNN Newsroom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

