Bodies in Barrels' Culprit Mark Haydon Completes 25-Year Sentence in May

Mark Ray Haydon, implicated in Australia's most notorious serial killings, is on track to complete his full sentence by May, marking an end to a harrowing chapter that has held the nation's attention for over two decades. Haydon was an accessory to the infamous 'bodies in the barrels' murders in Snowtown, a case that reverberated through the media and public consciousness in the 1990s.

Haydon was not found guilty of murder, but his involvement in covering up the killings, including the death of his own wife, Elizabeth, earned him a 25-year sentence. This is considered the longest custodial sentence for assisting an offender in South Australian history. The impending release of Haydon, who was convicted for helping to conceal seven of the eleven murders, has stirred emotions among the victims' families and the community.

Legal Considerations and Community Reaction

The South Australian government is currently seeking legal advice on its options. New laws criminalizing the concealment or interference with human remains are under review to determine if they could be applied to keep Haydon behind bars. However, as of now, the authorities may be powerless to halt his release. The parole board has cited Haydon's good institutional behavior, work ethic, acknowledgment of his crimes, and remorsefulness as factors leading to his potential release.

The release of Haydon has sparked anxiety and anger among the families of the victims, who continue to endure a life sentence of pain and suffering.