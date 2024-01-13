Mariska Hargitay Praises Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’, Shares Views on Gender Roles and Empowerment

For decades, Mariska Hargitay has been a beacon of strength on the small screen as Lieutenant Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’. Yet, it was during a recent cover shoot for PEOPLE magazine where the esteemed actress showcased her off-screen persona, passionately singing along to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’, a robust anthem challenging societal expectations of women.

Unapologetic Empowerment

Mariska Hargitay opened up about how the message behind ‘The Man’ deeply resonates with her, reflecting her personal journey of self-ownership and unapologetic empowerment. The song, she believes, addresses a critical issue: Why should women diminish themselves or apologize for their strength? The message is one she wishes to amplify, espousing the importance of women participating confidently in the ‘race’ of life, unburdened by the weights of societal programming.

A Song That Mirrors Personal Experiences

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star revealed how the song encapsulates her life experiences, echoing her mantra of not hiding one’s capabilities. ‘The Man’, she feels, articulates her own narrative of standing tall, owning her accomplishments, and not shrinking back, a sentiment she hopes will inspire others to do the same.

Friendship with Taylor Swift

The interview also shed light on Hargitay’s relationship with Taylor Swift. From her cameo in the ‘Bad Blood’ music video to attending Swift’s Eras Tour, the bond between the two women is evident. They’ve even exchanged friendship bracelets, a testament to their shared respect and admiration. Further illustrating her admiration for the singer, Hargitay named her cat ‘Karma’ after one of Swift’s songs.

As she approaches her 60th birthday, Hargitay reflects on the continuous effort required to maintain her confidence and the strides women are making in shedding limiting societal norms. She applauds Swift’s ‘The Man’ for its pertinent commentary on gender roles and societal expectations, and believes it is an anthem that will resonate with many women around the world.