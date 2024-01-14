en English
BNN Newsroom

Marise Pollard’s Blue-themed Baby Shower Triggers Baby Boy Speculation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Marise Pollard, wife of celebrated Springbok and Leicester Tigers player, Handre Pollard, has ignited a wave of speculation on the arrival of a baby boy. This followed her recent Instagram posts featuring a royal blue-themed baby shower. The couple, who made their pregnancy public in November 2023, following the Springboks’ second consecutive Rugby World Cup triumph, have now added a new dimension to the anticipation surrounding their forthcoming parenthood.

Blue Hues and Baby News

The baby shower, painted in a prominent blue and yellow color scheme, was hosted at the picturesque Brookdale Estate in Paarl, Western Cape. The event was graced by close friends and family, including fellow Springbok WAGS, Ingrid Malherbe and Holly Clare Nichol. The gathering’s theme and Marise’s choice of a blue and white summer dress for the occasion, highlighting her baby bump, have led many to conjecture that a baby boy is on the horizon.

From UK to SA: A Homeward Journey

Marise Pollard, having recently returned to South Africa from the UK, where the couple has set up residence owing to Handre’s club rugby commitments, has added further fuel to the speculative fire. The timing of the baby shower, generally organized in the late final trimester, hints at the possibility of Marise planning to give birth in her homeland, South Africa.

Handre Pollard: The Rugby Maestro

Meanwhile, Handre Pollard continues to make waves in the rugby world. The star player remains committed to his stint with the Leicester Tigers and has recently aided the team in clinching a victory against the Stormers. With his professional life soaring high and a possible new addition to the family, the coming months look promising for the Pollards.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

