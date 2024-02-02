Marine Mammal Stranding in the Philippines Sparks Investigation into Blast Fishing

On the tranquil shores of the Ilocos region in the Philippines, an unsettling event unfolded. Three short-finned pilot whales and a spinner dolphin were discovered stranded across various coastal towns, ringing in the first marine mammal stranding incidents of 2024.

The Struggle for Survival

Two of the pilot whales, found in the provinces of La Union and Ilocos Sur, were successfully released back into the wild. Yet, not all stories had a happy ending. A third pilot whale, hailing from Ilocos Norte province, was released but found itself stranded once more and eventually succumbed to death, bearing scars of injury.

The Spinner Dolphin's Second Chance

On a brighter note, the stranded spinner dolphin was given another chance at life in the deep blue. After a successful rescue operation, it was released back into the sea, a testament to the perseverance of both the marine creature and its human saviors.

The Investigation into Blast Fishing

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has initiated an investigation into the possible role of blast fishing in these incidents. Intriguingly, the stranded mammals were in good body condition, which hints at acoustic trauma-induced disorientation as the cause of stranding, rather than sickness or malnourishment.

Patrolling Against Illegal Fishing Practices

The BFAR has not been idle in its fight against illegal fishing practices. Despite the stranding of over 20 marine mammals in the region last year, the bureau continues to patrol the waters, curbing illicit activities like blast fishing.

As part of a recent cetacean survey, half of the hydrophone deployments detected blasts, an alarming discovery given the absence of visible fishing boats. This suggests the potential presence of clandestine operations, casting a shadow over the future of marine life in the region.