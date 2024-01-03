en English
BNN Newsroom

Marine Animals’ Intricate Interactions: From ‘Kelping’ Whales to ‘Sponge-Wearing’ Dolphins

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Marine Animals’ Intricate Interactions: From ‘Kelping’ Whales to ‘Sponge-Wearing’ Dolphins

In an intriguing display of adaptability and interaction with their environment, marine animals have been observed to creatively use materials in their surroundings in a behavior that can be likened to wearing ‘hats’. This behavior has been observed across different species, illuminating the complex and playful nature of marine animals and their utilization of tools and materials for various purposes.

Humpback Whales’ ‘Kelping’

One of the striking examples of this phenomenon is the ‘kelping’ behavior of humpback whales. In this practice, whales swim up to a patch of kelp, lift, and balance the seaweed atop their heads, sometimes draping it across their bodies. This behavior is not a rare sight, as it has been observed in different humpback whale populations globally. The whales are known to engage in ‘kelping’ for up to an hour, suggesting that it may serve a purpose beyond mere play.

Dr. Olaf Meynecke and his team from Griffith University have collected over 100 photos and videos from social media to study this behavior. They hypothesize that ‘kelping’ might have medicinal benefits such as aiding in the removal of parasites and providing antimicrobial properties to the skin. This practice is not limited to humpback whales but is also seen in gray whales, northern right whales, and southern right whales, indicating its widespread occurrence.

Sponge Display of Australian Humpback Dolphins

Another instance of marine animals ‘wearing hats’ comes from the Shark Bay Australian humpback dolphin. In a peculiar mating display, males of this species wear a sea sponge on their heads while striking a ‘banana pose’ to attract females. This behavior is a testament to the complex social dynamics of these dolphins. However, the effort seems to be largely ignored by potential mates, adding a dash of humor to these marine interactions.

Sponge Crabs’ Camouflage Helmets

Lastly, sponge crabs have mastered the art of disguise by using pieces of sponge as camouflage helmets. By cutting off and wearing pieces of sponge, these crabs not only protect themselves from predators but also blend seamlessly into their environment. This behavior further illustrates the ingenious ways marine animals interact with their environment.

The study of such behaviors not only sheds light on the complex interactions of marine animals with their environment but also underscores their capability to use tools and materials for various purposes. This expands our understanding of marine animal behavior and the intricate balance of life under the sea.

BNN Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

