Marin County Board Reviews Short-term Rental Ordinance: Balancing Availability and Affordability

In an upcoming special meeting, the Marin County Board of Supervisors will scrutinize the constraints on short-term rentals in the county’s unincorporated areas. This examination is a significant step in the development of a permanent ordinance, a process that has been ongoing since the fall of 2022. The move follows a prohibition on new short-term rentals in the coastal zone, a mandate that came into effect in 2018 and was extended in 2020.

Striking a Balance

The proposed ordinance aims to establish equilibrium between the availability of short-term rentals and the necessity to safeguard affordable housing for current residents. The proposed legislation includes an initial cap of 923 licenses for short-term rental applications submitted before July 1, 2025. These licenses can be renewed, and a future cap of 217 new licenses has been proposed.

Exemptions and Specifications

The proposed legislation would also exempt certain areas from these restrictions, while implementing specific caps for different townships. The regulations also intend to address various issues related to short-term rentals, ranging from parking to water and sewage, property types, and management requirements for rentals.

Public Participation and Approval

The county planning commission crafted a draft ordinance, which, after considerable public outreach and more than 400 comments, was recommended for approval in November. The special meeting scheduled for January 11 will provide a platform for further public comment before the ordinance is potentially forwarded to the California Coastal Commission for approval.