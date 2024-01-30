Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Evan Rachel Wood's Legal Fees

In a recent legal development, musician Marilyn Manson, born Brian Warner, has been ordered by the Los Angeles County Superior Court to pay $326,956 towards actress Evan Rachel Wood's legal expenses. This order follows the defamation lawsuit brought against Wood and her associate, Ilma Gore by Manson, alleging them of orchestrating a public campaign that labeled him as an abuser and a rapist. The court's decision came as a partial relief to Wood, although it reduced the reimbursement amount by over $60,000 reasoning that some descriptions of billed hours from her defense team were too vague.

Unraveling The Lawsuit

Manson had filed the lawsuit in 2022, accusing Wood and Gore of conspiring against him by recruiting and pressuring other women to make similar accusations of sexual abuse. However, the court turned down many of these claims, leaving only a few allegations related to hacking Manson's computer and making a 'swatting' call that led to police turning up at his residence. These charges are due for trial on May 1.

Repercussions of Wood's Accusations

Following Wood's accusations, over a dozen women have come forward with their own allegations against Manson, resulting in several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, discrimination, battery, and harassment. While some of these lawsuits have been settled, others remain in play, adding to the legal woes of the musician. Despite these numerous accusations, Manson continues to deny the allegations made against him, maintaining his stance since Wood's initial claims.

Looking Ahead

As the lawsuit continues, Wood and Gore are still facing the remaining allegations, and the impending trial in May will be a crucial factor in this ongoing saga. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant implications for all parties involved and could potentially alter the course of Manson's career and reputation. The saga, marked by high-profile personalities, serious allegations, and a complex legal battle, continues to draw global attention and evokes conversations about accountability in the realm of sexual abuse.