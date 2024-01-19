Marie Osmond on Motherhood: Setting Boundaries and Saying No as Love

Acclaimed singer and former talk show host, Marie Osmond, in her recent candid interview with UsWeekly, unraveled her personal experiences and insights on motherhood, a journey she has embarked upon eight times over. With a palpable sense of wisdom and the humility of lived experiences, Osmond sheds light on the delicate balance between setting boundaries and fostering independence in children. A mother to eight children, seven of whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Blosil and one with her present husband Steve Craig, Osmond's parenting perspective is a blend of her unique life experiences and her enduring belief in the power of tough love.

The Art of Saying 'No'

According to Osmond, one of the key facets of parenting is the ability to set clear boundaries and occasionally saying 'no' to children. This, she believes, is not merely an act of discipline but an expression of love. By establishing these boundaries, parents guide their children towards self-sufficiency and independence. Marie Osmond, through her decades of motherhood, has come to view these boundaries as critical stepping stones in a child's journey to adulthood.

Teenage 'Divorce' and Identity Formation

Osmond also touched upon the challenges of parenting teenage girls, drawing attention to the concept of a figurative 'divorce' during a daughter's adolescence. This period, often marked by emotional turbulence and identity exploration, requires mothers to allow their daughters the freedom to carve their own identities. As Osmond puts it, mothers must willingly accept this 'divorce' as a necessary phase of growth, a sentiment that resonates deeply with mothers worldwide.

Trust Funds and the Quest for Independence

Despite boasting a reported net worth of $20 million, Marie Osmond has consciously chosen not to leave a trust fund for her children. She opines that trust fund babies often lack self-awareness and the motivation to succeed independently. However, she maintains that she is more than willing to provide financial assistance to her children, viewing her role as more of a doting grandmother than a financial benefactor to her children. This perspective, seemingly contrary to the norms of affluent parenting, reveals a side of Osmond that values character development over financial security.