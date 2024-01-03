en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation

Marian Construction, a reputable developer, has stepped forward with a proposal to transform a derelict site in Yarm into a residential area. The plan outlines the construction of a five-house terrace and two semi-detached bungalows on land situated west of The Granary, High Street. This development is not just about filling up unused land; it’s about enhancing the locale and addressing the issue of anti-social behavior that has been linked to the currently unutilized land.

Respecting the Past, Building for the Future

The proposed site is nestled within a conservation area, a fact that the developer is keenly aware of. To ensure that the new homes do not disrupt the aesthetic of the surrounding listed buildings, the design will take cues from the Victorian style that characterizes the area. As a result, the new structures will be largely hidden from public view, ensuring minimal visual impact and preserving the character of the area.

Community Voices: Concerns and Objections

Despite these assurances of respect for local architectural aesthetics and minimal visual disruption, the project has not been met without resistance. Local residents have voiced their objections, citing potential nuisance and privacy issues due to the proposed access routes. There is also worry about the change in character of Lord Nelson’s Yard, risks of congestion, potential damage to grade II listed buildings, and the impact on local greenery and historical structures.

Striking a Balance: Development and Conservation

Residents, while acknowledging the need for redevelopment in line with the town’s character, have also expressed concern over specific aspects of the project such as the risk of overdevelopment and the loss of green spaces. In response to these objections, Marian Construction has reiterated the need for quality housing and the benefits of redeveloping the site to curb anti-social behavior. The developer maintains that the project will use existing highway junctions and include a pedestrian-only link to the high street, thus creating a balance between development and conservation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
Lake County, California: A Hub of Community Engagement and Growth
As the calendar flips to a fresh new year, Lake County, California, emerges as a bustling hub of community-focused events and studies, all aimed at fostering civic engagement, enriching healthcare, promoting community development, and emphasizing environmental conservation and cultural enrichment. Candidate Forum in Middletown: A Step Towards Civic Engagement On January 11, Middletown is playing
Lake County, California: A Hub of Community Engagement and Growth
From Streets to Hope: Ex-Addict Raises Funds for Homelessness by Rough Sleeping
41 mins ago
From Streets to Hope: Ex-Addict Raises Funds for Homelessness by Rough Sleeping
Search Engine Roundtable: A Beacon in SEO, SEM, and Contextual Publishing
42 mins ago
Search Engine Roundtable: A Beacon in SEO, SEM, and Contextual Publishing
GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
17 mins ago
GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of 'The Big Show'
32 mins ago
Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of 'The Big Show'
Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Mining Industry
35 mins ago
Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Mining Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
40 seconds
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
48 seconds
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
55 seconds
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
59 seconds
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
1 min
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
1 min
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
Stevenson's Near-Win Sparks New Political Aspirations; Project 2025 Threatens Civil Rights
1 min
Stevenson's Near-Win Sparks New Political Aspirations; Project 2025 Threatens Civil Rights
Caitlin Clark's Heroics Lead Iowa Hawkeyes to Thrilling Victory Over Michigan State
1 min
Caitlin Clark's Heroics Lead Iowa Hawkeyes to Thrilling Victory Over Michigan State
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
2 mins
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
43 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
44 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
53 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
54 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app