Maria Jose Huertas Vega Joins DWWA 2024 as a Judge

Maria Jose Huertas Vega, a renowned sommelier and a respected figure in the wine industry, has been appointed as a judge for the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). This eminent wine competition is known for its rigorous standards and a judging panel composed of the luminaries in the global wine industry. The inclusion of Huertas Vega in this esteemed panel underscores her significant contributions and expertise in the field of wine.

Accomplished Sommelier and Wine Critic

Huertas Vega's professional journey has been marked by a series of noteworthy accomplishments. Her current role at the 2 Michelin star Paco Roncero Restaurant in Madrid is a testament to her practical expertise and discerning palate. Beyond her hands-on experience, Huertas Vega contributes her knowledge as a wine critic through a monthly column for "La Vanguardia," a Spanish newspaper. This blend of practical and analytical expertise has made her a respected voice in the wine industry.

A Litany of Awards

Throughout her career, Huertas Vega's expertise as a sommelier has been acknowledged with numerous awards. These accolades include the 2003 National Prize in Gastronomy as a sommelier in Spain, the 2003 Metrópoli Award of El Mundo as Sommelier of the Year, and the 2004 Madrid Fusion Prize as Best Sommelier in Madrid. In 2005, she was recognized by the International Academy of Gastronomy as Best Sommelier. More recently, she received the 2017 Wine Challenger Prize for Best Wine List at La Terraza del Casino and the 2017 Young European Restaurateurs Career Prize.

An Asset to the DWWA Judging Panel

With her extensive background and recognition in the world of wine, Huertas Vega's appointment as a judge in the DWWA is a significant development. Her vast experience and keen understanding of the industry's nuances will undoubtedly bring a fresh and informed perspective to the judging panel. As the wine industry eagerly anticipates the 2024 DWWA, all eyes will be on Huertas Vega and her fellow judges as they undertake the task of identifying the year's best wines.