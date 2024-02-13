In a historic turn of events, Margot Robbie, the star and producer of the record-breaking "Barbie" movie, has inked a new deal with Warner Bros. The news comes hot on the heels of "Barbie" becoming the highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie ever made, raking in over $1.45 billion at the global box office.

The Triumph of "Barbie"

Released in 2023, "Barbie" has not only broken box office records but also garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades. The film has won two Golden Globes and three Grammy Awards, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Its success has been a testament to Robbie's talent and dedication, both as an actress and a producer.

Robbie's New Deal with Warner Bros.

The new deal with Warner Bros. is a strategic move for both parties. For Robbie, it offers a platform to further her career and explore new opportunities. For Warner Bros., it secures the involvement of a proven talent who has the ability to deliver blockbuster hits.

Upcoming Projects

Robbie's upcoming projects include reuniting with Ryan Gosling in the much-anticipated "Ocean's 11" prequel film. Gosling, who initially turned down the role of Ken in "Barbie", was ultimately convinced by Robbie's persistence and creative bribes. His performance in the film earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

Robbie will also star in the upcoming film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey". With multiple new projects in the pipeline, Robbie's star continues to rise, and her impact on the entertainment industry is undeniable.

The success of "Barbie" and Robbie's new deal with Warner Bros. signal a new era in the entertainment industry, where the lines between Hollywood and toy story universes are blurring. As Robbie herself said, "Barbie" is more than just a movie; it's a cultural phenomenon.

With the Academy Awards just around the corner, all eyes are on Robbie and the "Barbie" team. Will they take home the coveted Oscar for Best Picture? Only time will tell.

