Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Reflect on their Broadway Careers and Grammy Nomination

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the revered songwriting team recognized for their remarkable contributions to Broadway, recently sat down with PEOPLE to reminisce about their triumphant careers and the narratives behind some of their most acclaimed songs.

This discussion comes as ‘Some Like It Hot,’ their recent Broadway success, concludes its run at the iconic Shubert Theatre in New York City, with a North American tour on the horizon next year.

Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

The duo is presently celebrating a Grammy nomination for the best musical theater album for ‘Some Like It Hot.’ This recognition is a testament to their enduring talent and the ability to create emotionally resonant and sonically captivating musical numbers that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Tales Behind the Creation of ‘Hairspray’

Shaiman and Wittman also shared tales of their initial Broadway collaboration – the Tony-winning musical ‘Hairspray.’

They shared insights into the creation of its iconic songs like ‘Good Morning Baltimore’ and ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat.’ These upbeat, energetic numbers have become Broadway classics, encapsulating the spirit of the show and its message of acceptance and positivity.

The Power of ‘I Know Where I’ve Been’

The duo also discussed the powerful song ‘I Know Where I’ve Been,’ which has transcended the confines of the musical theater world to become a poignant anthem in its own right.

Remarkably, this song found a place in a documentary about AIDS Project Los Angeles and was performed at the Nobel Peace Prize concert, highlighting how the duo’s music has touched people’s lives and become part of larger social conversations.

Infusion of Humor and Irony

Shaiman and Wittman have a unique ability to infuse their work with humor and irony, aiming to make people like filmmaker John Waters chuckle.

This quality was noted by Dave Quinn, a Senior Editor for PEOPLE and the author of the New York Times best-selling book ‘Not All Diamonds and Ros.’ Quinn praised the duo’s knack for blending depth and levity in their musical compositions.