en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mapping Landscape Evolution: Unearthing the Story of Rock Art in Arnhem Land

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Mapping Landscape Evolution: Unearthing the Story of Rock Art in Arnhem Land

In a groundbreaking exploration of the ancient rock art in Arnhem Land, western Australia, a new study published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences has leveraged innovative mapping and imaging techniques to glean insights into the interplay between landscape evolution and the creation and placement of rock art over the past 14,000 years.

Interpreting Rock Art through Landscape Evolution

The region’s rock art, nestled within Australia’s oldest archaeological site, has been a subject of fervent debate owing to the inherent subjectivity involved in interpreting the artwork. The fresh perspective offered by this study underscores the value of factoring in the changing landscape of the region when interpreting its rock art. Arnhem Land, marked by significant sea level rises over several millennia, has seen its landscape morph from savanna into varied ecological zones, and is currently identifiable as freshwater wetlands.

Techniques and Findings

The researchers harnessed high-resolution elevation data, sourced from aerial surveys, alongside advanced imaging techniques to map the evolution of the landscape. They also analysed the visibility from rock art sites across different historical periods. Notably, the study revealed a spike in rock art production when mangroves dominated the floodplains. The researchers posit that the resource-rich environment provided by the mangroves possibly fuelled this surge in artistic activity.

Interestingly, the study also found that during periods of rising sea levels, rock art was strategically produced in areas that offered panoramic views over open woodlands. The scholars speculate that this may have been to facilitate hunting or landscape management during times of displacement.

Implications of the Findings

The study’s findings strongly suggest that the placement of rock art was far from arbitrary. On the contrary, it appears to be indicative of significant social and economic shifts that occurred in tandem with the changing landscape. This reinforces the argument that a comprehensive understanding of rock art and other archaeological artefacts must take into account the historical landscape context.

This novel approach to studying the rock art of Arnhem Land not only illuminates the motivations and patterns underpinning rock art placement over time, but also highlights the profound insights that can be gleaned from viewing archaeological relics through the lens of landscape evolution.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Brown Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Boy
Just weeks after sharing the news of their third pregnancy, country music star Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, have revealed the gender of their upcoming arrival in a charming and heartfelt way. The couple, along with their daughters Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane, sliced into a specially crafted cake on Instagram, revealing
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Brown Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Boy
Eco-Friendly Laundry Sheets: A Hidden Plastic Controversy
45 mins ago
Eco-Friendly Laundry Sheets: A Hidden Plastic Controversy
Intelligence Bureau to Fill 995 ACIO-II/Exe Vacancies: Exams in January 2024
51 mins ago
Intelligence Bureau to Fill 995 ACIO-II/Exe Vacancies: Exams in January 2024
My Rock Ministry: A Beacon of Support for Low-Income Households in Texas
5 mins ago
My Rock Ministry: A Beacon of Support for Low-Income Households in Texas
Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex-Husband Travis Barker of 'Parental Alienation' Amid Provocative Social Media Post
23 mins ago
Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex-Husband Travis Barker of 'Parental Alienation' Amid Provocative Social Media Post
Red Dead Online Invites Players to Engage With Nature for Bonuses and Rewards
28 mins ago
Red Dead Online Invites Players to Engage With Nature for Bonuses and Rewards
Latest Headlines
World News
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
11 seconds
OreVital Labs Unveils Topical Peptide Creams: A Quantum Leap in Transdermal Solutions
Richmond Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola Chicago in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
29 seconds
Richmond Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola Chicago in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Boise State Triumphs over Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
33 seconds
Boise State Triumphs over Colorado State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
35 seconds
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Unraveling the High School Boys' Basketball Games: Victories, Defeats, and Beyond
1 min
Unraveling the High School Boys' Basketball Games: Victories, Defeats, and Beyond
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy: A Promising Future in Obesity Treatment
1 min
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy: A Promising Future in Obesity Treatment
Senator Menendez Denies Allegations, Vows to Fight Indictment
2 mins
Senator Menendez Denies Allegations, Vows to Fight Indictment
Oscar Bobb: The 'Little Wizard' Casting Spells at Manchester City
2 mins
Oscar Bobb: The 'Little Wizard' Casting Spells at Manchester City
Western Michigan Triumphs over Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Clash
3 mins
Western Michigan Triumphs over Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Clash
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
32 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app