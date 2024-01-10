Mapping Landscape Evolution: Unearthing the Story of Rock Art in Arnhem Land

In a groundbreaking exploration of the ancient rock art in Arnhem Land, western Australia, a new study published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences has leveraged innovative mapping and imaging techniques to glean insights into the interplay between landscape evolution and the creation and placement of rock art over the past 14,000 years.

Interpreting Rock Art through Landscape Evolution

The region’s rock art, nestled within Australia’s oldest archaeological site, has been a subject of fervent debate owing to the inherent subjectivity involved in interpreting the artwork. The fresh perspective offered by this study underscores the value of factoring in the changing landscape of the region when interpreting its rock art. Arnhem Land, marked by significant sea level rises over several millennia, has seen its landscape morph from savanna into varied ecological zones, and is currently identifiable as freshwater wetlands.

Techniques and Findings

The researchers harnessed high-resolution elevation data, sourced from aerial surveys, alongside advanced imaging techniques to map the evolution of the landscape. They also analysed the visibility from rock art sites across different historical periods. Notably, the study revealed a spike in rock art production when mangroves dominated the floodplains. The researchers posit that the resource-rich environment provided by the mangroves possibly fuelled this surge in artistic activity.

Interestingly, the study also found that during periods of rising sea levels, rock art was strategically produced in areas that offered panoramic views over open woodlands. The scholars speculate that this may have been to facilitate hunting or landscape management during times of displacement.

Implications of the Findings

The study’s findings strongly suggest that the placement of rock art was far from arbitrary. On the contrary, it appears to be indicative of significant social and economic shifts that occurred in tandem with the changing landscape. This reinforces the argument that a comprehensive understanding of rock art and other archaeological artefacts must take into account the historical landscape context.

This novel approach to studying the rock art of Arnhem Land not only illuminates the motivations and patterns underpinning rock art placement over time, but also highlights the profound insights that can be gleaned from viewing archaeological relics through the lens of landscape evolution.