Manny Pacquiao Champions Taiwan's First International Boxing League: A Knockout for Local Talent

When Lin Yu-jun stepped into the ring at Taiwan's National Games in December 2023, securing a silver medal, little did he know it marked a pivotal moment in his boxing career. The introduction of the Carry Fighting Championship (CFC) in November 2023, with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao as its honorary president, has redefined the future for Taiwan's pugilists, offering a glimmer of hope and a fighting chance on the international stage.

Breaking New Ground

Previously, Taiwanese boxers like Lin faced a stark reality post-amateur career, often transitioning to coaching to stay connected with the sport. The CFC's emergence not only extends their careers but also elevates the sporting landscape in Taiwan. Akon Su, owner of Kenjon Boxing Training Center, delineates the divide between amateur and professional boxing, underscoring the commercial viability and global recognition associated with professional bouts governed by major organizations like the WBO and WBA. The CFC, as Taiwan's inaugural international pro fighting league, aims to bridge this gap, promising a lucrative platform for local talent.

From Grassroots to Glory

The foundation of CFC signifies more than just an opportunity for pro boxers; it reflects a burgeoning recognition and appreciation for boxing in Taiwan. Success stories, particularly of female boxers achieving international acclaim, have spurred a domestic boxing renaissance. This increased interest has led to a proliferation of boxing clubs across the island. The league's inception was propelled by the vision of Jerry Yen, CEO of Carry Fighting Sports Group Corp, who, despite the nascent stage of professional boxing in Taiwan, recognized the untapped potential of the sport as a commercial enterprise. The enthusiastic reception to 'The Cage', a prelude event featuring internet influencers, underscored the public's growing appetite for boxing.

A Vision for the Future

The collaboration with Manny Pacquiao not only lends star power to the CFC but also sets the stage for enhanced international cooperation and competition. Pacquiao's involvement has sparked interest and lent credibility, paving the way for Taiwanese boxers to gain worldwide recognition. The league's innovative approach, including CFC Street for non-contracted boxers, underscores a commitment to nurturing talent at all levels. With over 30 boxers already signed and the promise of competitive salaries and bonuses, the CFC is poised to revolutionize professional boxing in Taiwan.

The partnership between Manny Pacquiao and the CFC embodies a fusion of commercial interest and sporting integrity. As the league forges ahead, it promises to elevate Taiwan's standing in the global boxing arena, offering its fighters a chance to dream bigger and punch harder. This visionary initiative not only revives the sport locally but also signals Taiwan's readiness to step into the ring on the world stage.