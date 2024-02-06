Mannara Chopra Reflects on Post-Bigg Boss 17 Rivalry and Friendship with Ankita Lokhande

The fiery reality TV show, Bigg Boss 17, was a battleground of emotions, strategies, and alliances. One rivalry that stood out was between Mannara Chopra, the second runner-up, and fellow contestant Ankita Lokhande. Post-show, both contestants have opened up about the complexities of their relationship during the show and the possibility of a friendship in the future.

Rivalry Born of Misunderstandings

In an exclusive interview, Mannara revealed the intricacies behind the rivalry with Ankita. She attributed the discord to changes in dynamics and misunderstandings, further complicated by the involvement of another contestant, Vicky. "It was the environment of the show that led to the issues," Mannara stated, expressing her regret over how things unfolded.

Post-Show Reflections

Post-Bigg Boss, both contestants have shown a willingness to reflect on their experiences and actions. Mannara stated she would be happy if Ankita and Vicky chose to continue their relationship with her. However, she also admitted her hesitation to initiate contact with Vicky due to previous conflicts. Despite her reservations, Vicky tried to console her after a confrontation, indicating a possible reconciliation.

Ankita's Stance

Ankita, on the other hand, extended a general welcome to anyone interested in a friendship. However, she made it clear she would not actively seek anyone out. "I am satisfied with my journey on the show, and I have no regrets," Ankita stated, expressing contentment with her experience on Bigg Boss 17.

Amidst this, in an unrelated development, another Bollywood couple, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani, confirmed their separation after 11 years of marriage.