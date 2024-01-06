Manna House Charity Spreads Festive Cheer in South Lakes Community

In the heart of the South Lakes community, the Kendal-based charity, Manna House, brought festive cheer to the homeless, vulnerably housed, and lonely individuals during the recent holiday season. Hosting two special meals, the charity served a total of 116 guests, with 77 attending a midweek feast and 39 welcomed at the Stephenson Centre on Christmas Day. The spirit of goodwill extended beyond the walls of Manna House as meals were also delivered to unwell members of the community.

Community Contributions

The charity’s efforts to brighten the holiday season were bolstered by an outpouring of support from local businesses, individuals, and other organizations. Among the generous contributions were turkey pies and chocolate trifles from acclaimed chef Simon Rogan’s restaurants, festive table decorations from James Heap at The Castle Green, and an assortment of food donations from Sue Hodgson’s family, Dr Karen Green, and supermarket chain Sainsbury’s. The St Vincent de Paul Society also joined the act of generosity, donating gift cards for the Manna House clients.

The Backbone of the Operation

The successful execution of the holiday events was made possible by the charity’s team of 14 dedicated volunteers, who committed their time and efforts even on Christmas Day. Their commitment is a testament to the spirit of selflessness and community service that drives Manna House.

A Year-round Commitment to Service

Manna House operates tirelessly for 51 weeks of the year, regularly serving three-course lunches to an average of 40 clients three times a week. Despite operating on a limited budget, the charity underscores the importance of sustained support to prevent homelessness and social isolation in the Kendal community. As the festive season concludes, the charity urged for continued assistance from local organizations, schools, and volunteers, emphasizing that the fight against homelessness and social isolation is a year-long endeavour.