en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Manna House Charity Spreads Festive Cheer in South Lakes Community

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Manna House Charity Spreads Festive Cheer in South Lakes Community

In the heart of the South Lakes community, the Kendal-based charity, Manna House, brought festive cheer to the homeless, vulnerably housed, and lonely individuals during the recent holiday season. Hosting two special meals, the charity served a total of 116 guests, with 77 attending a midweek feast and 39 welcomed at the Stephenson Centre on Christmas Day. The spirit of goodwill extended beyond the walls of Manna House as meals were also delivered to unwell members of the community.

Community Contributions

The charity’s efforts to brighten the holiday season were bolstered by an outpouring of support from local businesses, individuals, and other organizations. Among the generous contributions were turkey pies and chocolate trifles from acclaimed chef Simon Rogan’s restaurants, festive table decorations from James Heap at The Castle Green, and an assortment of food donations from Sue Hodgson’s family, Dr Karen Green, and supermarket chain Sainsbury’s. The St Vincent de Paul Society also joined the act of generosity, donating gift cards for the Manna House clients.

The Backbone of the Operation

The successful execution of the holiday events was made possible by the charity’s team of 14 dedicated volunteers, who committed their time and efforts even on Christmas Day. Their commitment is a testament to the spirit of selflessness and community service that drives Manna House.

A Year-round Commitment to Service

Manna House operates tirelessly for 51 weeks of the year, regularly serving three-course lunches to an average of 40 clients three times a week. Despite operating on a limited budget, the charity underscores the importance of sustained support to prevent homelessness and social isolation in the Kendal community. As the festive season concludes, the charity urged for continued assistance from local organizations, schools, and volunteers, emphasizing that the fight against homelessness and social isolation is a year-long endeavour.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 min ago
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
The ebb and flow of the internet are unpredictable, as is its latest fixation: the various expressions of Ben Affleck captured in paparazzi photos turning into viral memes. However, the woman who knows him best, Jennifer Lopez, has stepped forward to address the public’s concern and curiosity surrounding her husband’s demeanor in these snapshots. Addressing
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
Unpacking the Variables: Why Some Earthquakes Prove Deadlier Than Others
1 hour ago
Unpacking the Variables: Why Some Earthquakes Prove Deadlier Than Others
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
2 hours ago
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
14 mins ago
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
26 mins ago
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
37 mins ago
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
Latest Headlines
World News
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
11 seconds
Gabi SmartCare Clinches FDA Certification: A Leap for Digital Pediatric Healthcare
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
32 seconds
Rehabilitation Robots Market Set for Major Surge, Projected to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
59 seconds
Jacob Zuma Spearheads Campaign for Rising Political Party
Detroit Lions' 2024 Season: A Stiff Challenge Ahead After NFC North Triumph
1 min
Detroit Lions' 2024 Season: A Stiff Challenge Ahead After NFC North Triumph
Battle Ground Academy Welcomes Bobby Bentley as New Head Football Coach
1 min
Battle Ground Academy Welcomes Bobby Bentley as New Head Football Coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch NFC South Title; Jason Licht Turns Taunt into Triumph
1 min
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch NFC South Title; Jason Licht Turns Taunt into Triumph
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
2 mins
Walgreens Boots Alliance Boosts Youth Mental Health with Expressions Challenge
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Taylor Swift's Unimpressed Reaction to Jo Koy's Joke at Golden Globes Sparks Controversy
Slovakia Braces for Presidential Election Amid Concerns of Potential Pardons
3 mins
Slovakia Braces for Presidential Election Amid Concerns of Potential Pardons
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
8 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app