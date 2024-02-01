Manitou Springs Calls for Volunteers in Park and Trail Maintenance Initiative

The City of Manitou Springs, a picturesque community nestled in the foothills of Colorado's Rocky Mountains, is currently calling out to its residents for a cause that resonates with its natural beauty. The city administration is seeking volunteers to assist with maintaining the green heart of Manitou Springs - its expansive park and trail system.

Adopt-a-Park: A Community Initiative

The initiative, branded as the 'Adopt-a-Park' program, is an opportunity for individuals and groups to contribute a minimum of two hours per month, from April to October, towards the upkeep of the city's park and trail properties. The tasks include essential activities like raking, trash collection, sweeping, and reporting any damaged equipment or instances of vandalism. While the city will provide the necessary equipment on weekdays, the volunteers may need to bring their own gear on weekends.

Acknowledging the Efforts of Volunteers

In a bid to encourage consistent volunteering and to recognize the efforts of these environmental stewards, the city has planned a unique gesture. After three months of regular volunteering, the city will place a sign at the park or trailhead that the volunteers helped maintain, acknowledging their work.

Steps to Become a Volunteer

For those willing to lend their time and effort to this cause, the process is straightforward. Potential volunteers are required to submit a volunteer waiver and a maintenance agreement form before starting their work. The city has made provisions for aspirants under 18 years of age as well, who can participate with parental permission.

Deadline and Application

Illian Rossi, the Parks and Rec Director of Manitou Springs, has underscored the importance of community involvement in supporting the city's limited parks and maintenance staff. The deadline for applying to adopt a park or trail is 5:00 pm on March 1, 2024. Interested groups or individuals must apply by this time to be considered for the program. The city's announcement also includes an offer to access the KOAA News5 streaming app for various devices.