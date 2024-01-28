Manilva in Malaga to Open First Purpose-Built Dog Beach

It's a sunny day in Manilva, a charming town nestled in Malaga, and excitement is in the air. A groundbreaking initiative has been announced, promising to transform the coastal experience not just for the town's residents, but also their four-legged companions. The town is set to open its first-ever purpose-built dog beach, a pioneering concept in the region. This beach, expected to be situated at Playa de las Arenas, near the picturesque Sardine Cove on the southern Costa del Sol, is a nod to the town's commitment to inclusivity, accommodating the needs of its canine citizens along with their human counterparts.

Breaking New Ground

The idea of a dog-friendly beach was first brought to the table in September during a meeting of the Manilva City Council. Spearheaded by beaches councillor Gema Zotano and environmental councillor Noelia Muñoz, the project received a positive response and subsequently, the green light from the Costa del Sol public health director. The beach, spanning a generous 400-square meter area dedicated solely to dogs, is a testament to Manilva's progressive approach to urban planning.

Year-Round Access and Dedicated Facilities

While the official launch date remains under wraps, it has been confirmed that the beach will be accessible year-round, a boon for local dog owners and their pets. But what sets this beach apart from others is its dedicated car park - the first of its kind in the province. This added convenience underscores the careful thought and planning that has gone into this project, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable beach experience for all.

Manilva - A Town with a Rich Tapestry

Located at the southwestern tip of the Malaga province, near the Cadiz border, Manilva is a town steeped in history and culture. Known for its vibrant summer festivals, the sweet taste of Moscatel wine, and a rich history that spans thousands of years, Manilva has always had a story to tell. The introduction of a dog-friendly beach is just the latest chapter in its ongoing narrative, further cementing its reputation as a town that embraces change while staying true to its heritage.