Manhattan Theatre Club Unveils 2024 Ted Snowdon Reading Series

The Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) unveils a vibrant lineup for the 2024 Ted Snowdon Reading Series, a carefully curated collection of four new plays, including two MTC commissions. This annual theatrical pilgrimage commences on March 4 and graces the Mondays of our calendar until March 25, taking center stage at the New York City Center Stage I.

The Stage Awaits: A Theatrical Odyssey

The series, now in its 26th year, serves as a beacon of inspiration for playwrights, providing them with a week-long rehearsal period accompanied by esteemed directors and talented actors. This collaborative endeavor fosters the development and growth of new works, allowing them to take flight in the world of theater.

Among the much-anticipated pieces are 'Wilma' by Abby Rosebrock, 'Wipeout' by Aurora Real de Asua, 'Asilomar' by Dipika Guha, and 'Furlough's Paradise' by a.k. payne. Each play delves into a unique tapestry of themes, such as intergenerational struggles, friendship and grief, scientific ethical dilemmas, and the intricate journey of life after incarceration.

Renowned directors like Colette Robert, Morgan Green, Jess McLeod, and Ibi Owolabi will lend their artistic vision to this year's series, ensuring a captivating and thought-provoking experience for the audience.

A Legacy of Nurturing Talent

The Ted Snowdon Reading Series boasts a rich history of nurturing plays that have subsequently blossomed into full productions at MTC and beyond. Some of the notable past productions include David Auburn's 'Proof', Lauren Yee's 'Young Americans', and Ayad Akhtar's 'The Who and the What'.

This remarkable initiative is made possible by Ted Snowdon, a longstanding patron of new plays and playwrights in both commercial and non-profit theater. His unwavering dedication to supporting the theatrical arts has created a lasting impact on the industry and has provided a platform for countless emerging talents.

The Theater Thrives: A Gathering of Minds

The readings, which are free and open to the public, serve as a testament to the enduring power of theater and its ability to bring people together. As we gather to witness these innovative works, we contribute to the ongoing dialogue between artists and audiences, and participate in the collective exploration of the human experience.

So, mark your calendars and secure your RSVPs for the 2024 Ted Snowdon Reading Series. Join us as we embark on an enlightening expedition through the realms of theater, where the written word comes alive and the stage echoes with the voices of tomorrow's theatrical giants.

As the curtain rises on March 4, we invite you to be a part of this remarkable journey, where the power of storytelling transcends boundaries and invites us to see the world through a kaleidoscope of perspectives.