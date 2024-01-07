Mangaluru City Corporation Proposes Increased Compensation for Landowners

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has put forth a proposal to augment the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for landowners who cede their property for developmental undertakings, predominantly road widening. Transferable Development Rights, a form of remuneration for landowners when their land is procured by the government for public projects, allow property owners to construct beyond the standard Floor Space Index (FSI) or exchange these rights for monetary gains.

Proposed Increase in TDR

Under the current regulatory framework, landowners are granted twice the land area in TDR. The new proposition, however, recommends an increase in TDR to 2.5 times for those surrendering 15-25% of their land, three times for more than 25% of land, and four times for landowners left with unusable land post-acquisition. This initiative is aimed particularly at benefiting those possessing smaller land parcels in urban regions.

Importance of Road Widening

MCC Chief Whip Premanand Shetty underscored the importance of road widening, stating that it is a key component for the city’s economic and social growth. The proposal, having received approval from the council, now awaits amendments to the TDR rules by the state government for execution.

Opposition to the Proposal

Notwithstanding, the proposal has been met with opposition from Congress Corporator AC Vinayaraj, who challenged the legality of altering TDR rules solely for one city corporation. He further highlighted the complications that would arise from such targeted changes and amendments.