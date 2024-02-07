Mandy Moore Reflects on Past Marriage to Ryan Adams: A Candid Retrospective

Actress and singer Mandy Moore, famed for her role in 'This Is Us', has candidly spoken about her past marriage to musician Ryan Adams in a recent episode of the podcast 'Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson'. Moore, now 39, tied the knot with Adams when she was just 24, a choice she now views as a youthful decision influenced heavily by her heartbreak over her parents' separation.

A Reaction to Heartbreak

Moore revealed that her parents' split left her feeling shattered, leading her to the altar with Adams in the hope of crafting a stable family. Meeting Adams in 2007, Moore believed she could find the stability she craved in their union. However, she now concedes that the relationship was not the right fit and was ultimately detrimental.

Impact of the Marriage

The couple was married for six years before parting ways in 2016. During their engagement in 2009, Moore even contemplated putting her acting career on the backburner. The marriage left a profound imprint on Moore's life, but she has since managed to move forward, continuing her successful trajectory in the entertainment industry.

Moving On

Moore's reflections shed light on her growth since the end of her marriage. She introspectively discusses the unhealthy aspects of her relationship with Adams, her tendency to try and please others, and the influence of her parents' divorce on her choice to wed at such a young age. Despite the hardships, Moore expresses gratitude for the experience, as it ultimately led her to her current partner, Taylor Goldsmith, with whom she shares two sons.

Moore's revelations offer a poignant reminder of the impact personal relationships can have on career choices, mental health, and personal growth. As she continues to navigate her successful career and family life, Moore serves as an inspiration to many facing similar challenges.