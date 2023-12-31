Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures

In a jarring end to 2023, Manchester United fell 2-1 to Nottingham Forest, sparking widespread criticism from industry figures such as Peter Schmeichel and Stuart Pearce. Amidst the fallout from the Red Devils’ ninth league loss, the Fantasy Premier League community is girding itself for Gameweek 21, a period set to be marked by the absence of key players due to international tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup.

United’s Dismal Performance

United’s display against Nottingham Forest was widely regarded as uninspired, resulting in a disheartening defeat. Forest’s Gibbs White emerged as the hero of the match, scoring the decisive goal. The loss has placed United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, in the spotlight, with many questioning his approach to the match. While the defeat has dealt a blow to United’s campaign, it has bolstered Forest’s survival hopes under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

FPL Community Braces for Impact

As we approach Gameweek 21, the Fantasy Premier League community is preparing for the impact of the departure of key Premier League players for international duty. Experts Sam and Lee Bonfield have been discussing the best strategies to cope with the absence of stars such as Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah. The departure of these high-performing players will undoubtedly leave a gap in many fantasy teams, leading to a potentially challenging Gameweek.

