BNN Newsroom

Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:20 am EST
In a jarring end to 2023, Manchester United fell 2-1 to Nottingham Forest, sparking widespread criticism from industry figures such as Peter Schmeichel and Stuart Pearce. Amidst the fallout from the Red Devils’ ninth league loss, the Fantasy Premier League community is girding itself for Gameweek 21, a period set to be marked by the absence of key players due to international tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Cup.

United’s Dismal Performance

United’s display against Nottingham Forest was widely regarded as uninspired, resulting in a disheartening defeat. Forest’s Gibbs White emerged as the hero of the match, scoring the decisive goal. The loss has placed United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, in the spotlight, with many questioning his approach to the match. While the defeat has dealt a blow to United’s campaign, it has bolstered Forest’s survival hopes under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

FPL Community Braces for Impact

As we approach Gameweek 21, the Fantasy Premier League community is preparing for the impact of the departure of key Premier League players for international duty. Experts Sam and Lee Bonfield have been discussing the best strategies to cope with the absence of stars such as Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah. The departure of these high-performing players will undoubtedly leave a gap in many fantasy teams, leading to a potentially challenging Gameweek.

Premier League’s Use of Cookies

Meanwhile, the Premier League website has clarified its use of cookies, dividing them into two categories: essential and non-essential. Essential cookies, vital for the website’s functioning, cannot be disabled through browser settings without affecting the site’s functionality. On the other hand, non-essential cookies, which serve to improve the website by gathering usage data and enhancing user experience, are optional and can be managed by users.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

