Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase

Sharon Wickens, Manchester’s finance director, has announced that the city and school budgets for the upcoming fiscal year may witness an increase of over 5%. This projection is based on the city’s official tax cap number, which derives from the three-year average alteration in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Understanding the Tax Cap Number

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the CPI statistics for 2023, unveiling that while the tax cap allowed for a 4.96% increase, the actual rate stood at 3.4%. The tax rate for fiscal year 2024 has been set at a significant $18.86 per $1,000, a 3.4% increase from the previous year. Operating under a tax cap established by a voter-approved amendment, Manchester restricts the amount raised from property taxes.

Addressing Increased City Expenses

Mayor Jay Ruais, engaged in budget discussions, has drawn attention to mandatory increases in the city’s expenditure, including Cost of Living Adjustments and healthcare costs. In response to these financial pressures, Ruais has implemented a pause on non-emergency hiring and proposed a freeze on non-essential spending.

Manchester School District and Conservation Commission Initiatives

The Manchester School District is taking proactive steps to inform the community about upcoming facilities projects that will impact seven schools. The city aldermen have given their approval to proceed with these priority projects. Concurrently, the Manchester Conservation Commission is organizing an educational tour to introduce residents to the city’s industrial roots linked to the Merrimack River Watershed.

In other city news, Manchester is conducting a curbside collection of Christmas trees this week. Residents are reminded that all ornamentation must be removed from the trees before disposal.