Mamelodi East Residents Reclaim Sports Facility, Appeal for Government Support

In an extraordinary display of community spirit, residents of ward 23 in Mamelodi East have taken a stand against crime and neglect, transforming a local sports facility into a symbol of hope and resilience. Once a dangerous illegal dumpsite and a haven for criminal activity, the area adjacent to Balebogeng Primary School is now being painstakingly restored by over 40 dedicated volunteers.

From Dumpsite to Sports Facility

The facility, previously used for soccer and athletics, had become a breeding ground for criminals, robbing community members of both safety and a vital recreational space. Armed with garden tools and a shared vision, the volunteers worked tirelessly to remove trash, cut the overgrown grass, and rehabilitate the grounds. The transformation included the painting of track lanes and a commitment to maintaining the site's cleanliness and usability.

A Plea for Government Intervention

While the community has shown remarkable resolve, they have also appealed to the government for assistance in preserving sports facilities. By providing constructive activities for youth, they believe these spaces can play a significant role in deterring crime, drug abuse, and teenage pregnancy. Bethuel Kgatle, one of the volunteers, emphasized the environmental benefits of their efforts, notably the removal of litter which had been causing a foul smell and affecting the quality of life for nearby residents.

Community-led Change

Another volunteer, Michael Sehlabelo, echoed Kgatle's sentiments and requested government support for equipment to maintain the facility and prevent vandalism. The community's initiative is not just a practical solution, but a testament to their belief in creating a safer, healthier environment for their children and future generations. The rejuvenation of the sports facility is expected to reduce crime and revive sporting activities, marking a positive change for the residents of Mamelodi East.