Mamata Banerjee Forecasts BJP's 'Last' Budget Amidst Protest for Dues

In a fervid demonstration of political defiance, West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has instigated a sit-in protest in Kolkata, demanding the release of funds owed to her state by the central government. The funds, amounting to thousands of crores, are linked to various social welfare schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the PM Awas Yojana.

Anticipated Last Budget of the BJP

During this protest, Banerjee made a bold political statement, denouncing the BJP's interim budget for 2024-25 as their "antim" (last) budget. This remark, a pointed play on words, suggests that the BJP's reign at the Centre is nearing its end, and they will not secure victory in the imminent Lok Sabha elections. The term 'antim', translating to 'last' in Hindi, was a calculated choice by Banerjee, aiming to galvanize her supporters and put the BJP on notice.

Third Major Agitation Ahead of Polls

This act of protest is the third significant agitation led by Banerjee and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. The demonstration started at 1 pm in the Red Road area in Maidan and was expected to last up to 48 hours, deliberately coinciding with the commencement of the West Bengal budget session on February 5. This strategic timing underscores the heightened political tension in the state and the palpable friction between the state and central governments.

A History of Protest

This is not the first time Banerjee has led such a demonstration. Similar protests had been conducted in the past, reflecting Banerjee's consistent efforts to secure the state's dues from the central government. The TMC, under Banerjee's leadership, has been vocal about their dissatisfaction over the alleged withholding of funds since assuming power in 2011, adding another layer to the complex political landscape of the country.