Maltese Teenagers Clinch International Sales Award with Tradition-Inspired Card Game

Five Maltese teenagers have made headlines by winning an international sales award, showcasing their innovative spirit and commitment to cultural preservation. The team, named ReMind, emerged victorious at an event in Latvia, outperforming 40 other contenders with their creation, Tiftakards, a card game that celebrates Maltese heritage.

Empowering Youth Through Entrepreneurship

The ReMind team, comprising students Robert Vassallo, Violante Pesce, Julia Dodd, Lena Rychlik, and Karina Titova, embarked on this journey as part of the JA Malta’s Company Programme Competition. Their engagement in this program underscores the vital role of empowering young minds in entrepreneurship, fostering their development into future business leaders and innovators. The success of Tiftakards at the International Student Company Festival (ISCF) in Latvia is a testament to the exceptional capabilities and entrepreneurial spirit rooted in Maltese youth.

Cultural Preservation Through Play

Tiftakards is more than just a card game; it is a bridge to Malta's rich cultural heritage. Featuring 48 eco-friendly cards, the game showcases traditional Maltese food, arts, crafts, architecture, cultural events, and modes of transport. Designed to be played in both Maltese and English, Tiftakards offers a unique way for players to engage with memory games while immersing themselves in the island’s traditions. This initiative reflects the team’s mission to create inclusive learning tools that cater to diverse needs, fostering unity and cognitive support.

A Cause Beyond Entertainment

Remarkably, all proceeds from Tiftakards are channeled to The Malta Dementia Society, illustrating the team's commitment to social responsibility. This strategic move not only aids in raising funds for a noble cause but also elevates awareness about dementia, supporting individuals and families affected by the condition. The project's success, supported by JA Malta and its CEO Matthew Caruana, highlights the impactful mentorship and guidance provided to Maltese youth, nurturing their aspirations and social consciousness.

As ReMind’s Tiftakards garners international acclaim, it serves as a shining example of how innovative ideas can transcend borders, blending entrepreneurship with cultural preservation and social impact. This endeavor not only marks a significant achievement for the team but also sets a precedent for future generations, illustrating the power of youth-led initiatives in making a meaningful difference in society.