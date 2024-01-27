Maltese PM Robert Abela Under Fire for Alleged Support of Joseph Muscat's Political Return

In a political maelstrom that has taken Malta by storm, Prime Minister Robert Abela is under fire for his perceived backing of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's potential return to politics. The controversy takes root in Abela's recent critique of a magistrate involved in an ongoing investigation linked to Muscat — a move that critics argue could undermine the rule of law and judicial independence in the country.

Muscat's Potential Return and Abela's Involvement

Joseph Muscat, who stepped down as Prime Minister in 2020 amid allegations of corruption, is now considering a bid for the European Parliament elections. Abela, his successor, has stated that he will not obstruct Muscat's political comeback, a stance that has stirred substantial controversy. This comes in the wake of Muscat's appearance at a Labour Party event, sparking rumors of his imminent reintegration into the party.

Criticism and Concerns

MEP David Casa lambasted Abela, dubbing him a 'useful idiot' for allegedly facilitating the corrupt. This scathing comment was made in the context of Abela's attack on a magistrate involved in a probe into a fraudulent hospitals privatization deal implicating Muscat. Critics interpret Abela's actions as aligning with Muscat's interests, specifically in light of Muscat's legal manoeuvres to dismiss the magistrate over accusations of bias.

Repercussions on Rule of Law

Abela's criticisms have sparked concerns about potential interference with the judicial process. Opposition leader Bernard Grech accused Abela of attacking the courts to shield himself, implying that internal issues within the Labour Party are spilling over and affecting the nation. The rule of law NGO Repubblika chimed in on the debate, labeling Abela as Muscat's puppet and accusing Muscat of manipulating the Labour Party to evade legal responsibility.

Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, has not directly commented on the situation. However, a spokesperson for Metsola provided a 2019 photograph showing her refusal to shake hands with Muscat, indicating her stance.

As Malta grapples with this political controversy, the question remains: Will the rule of law prevail, or will political maneuvering overshadow the pursuit of justice? Only time will tell the fate of Malta's political landscape.