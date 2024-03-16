Malesso' Gupot CHamoru Crab Festival 2023: Guam Celebrates with Crabs, Culture, and Contests

Guam's southernmost village, Malesso', gears up for an unforgettable weekend, packed with vibrant live entertainment, delectable food, exhilarating tuba drinking contests, dazzling fireworks, and an adventurous land crab-catching competition. Scheduled from April 29, 2023, the Malesso' Gupot CHamoru or Crab Festival promises to be a cultural spectacle, drawing attendees from across the island and beyond.

Festival Kickoff and Highlights

The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Malesso' Veterans Sons & Daughters Pier Park, with festivities continuing throughout the weekend. Saturday's events start at 10 a.m., while Sunday begins with a spearfishing competition at 6 a.m., followed by a jetski race. One of the most eagerly awaited events is the crab-catching competition for all age groups, taking place around 4 p.m. Sunday. Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf, the festival's proud progenitor, invites everyone to experience the unique charm of this annual event, emphasizing its role in celebrating and preserving Chamoru culture and traditions.

A Fond Farewell from Mayor Chargualaf

Mayor Chargualaf, having decided not to seek re-election after a dedicated 16-year tenure, reflects on the festival's significance and his personal journey. This year's festival, enriched by the largest number of land crabs prepared for the event, marks his final contribution to Malesso's vibrant community life. Chargualaf's decision, influenced by health considerations, underscores the festival's importance as a legacy of community engagement and cultural celebration.

Community and Sponsor Support

The 2023 Malesso' Gupot CHamoru Crab Festival has garnered remarkable support from local businesses and the Guam Visitors Bureau, highlighting the community's collective effort in showcasing Chamoru hospitality and traditions. The festival not only offers a platform for local artisans, performers, and food vendors but also strengthens communal bonds and promotes Guam as a destination of rich cultural heritage. With fireworks, live band performances, and a raffle drawing closing the festivities, the event promises a memorable experience for residents and visitors alike.

As the Malesso' Gupot CHamoru Crab Festival 2023 unfolds, it invites us to immerse in the vibrant rhythms of Chamoru culture, engage in the thrill of crab-catching, and partake in a celebration that bridges generations. Mayor Chargualaf's parting gift to Malesso' and Guam is a testament to the enduring spirit of community and tradition, ensuring that the festival's legacy will continue to thrive.