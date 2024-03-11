Male' City Council and WAMCO Tackle Pre-Ramadan Waste Surge, Collect 59 Tons in a Day

On March 10, 2024, Male' City Council, in collaboration with the Waste Management Corporation (WAMCO), undertook a massive clean-up operation, removing over 59 tons of waste from the streets of the Maldivian capital. This initiative came as families cleared out unwanted items in preparation for Ramadan, leading to an unprecedented amount of street dumping that included everything from old furniture to kitchen appliances.

Unprecedented Clean-Up Effort

In response to growing public concern over the cluttered streets, WAMCO and Male' City Council launched a joint operation to address the situation. The clean-up drive resulted in the collection of 59.6 tons of waste in a single day, showcasing the scale of the issue. WAMCO also announced a temporary offer of free waste disposal services at designated transfer stations, aiming to encourage residents to dispose of their waste responsibly. However, this offer does not extend to wet waste and construction debris.

Community Mobilization and Support

The community's response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, with many residents taking advantage of the free disposal service. This collective effort not only highlights the community's commitment to maintaining a clean environment but also sets a precedent for managing waste efficiently. The decision to waive entry fees and disposal charges for the public during this period further facilitated the clean-up process, making it easier for residents to participate.

Looking Forward

While the immediate crisis of street dumping has been addressed, this event underscores the need for ongoing education and infrastructure development in waste management. Male' City Council and WAMCO's successful collaboration serves as a model for future endeavors. As the city returns to its cleaner state, the initiative has sparked a broader conversation about sustainability and the importance of responsible waste disposal practices.