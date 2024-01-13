Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India

In the wake of diplomatic tensions with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu concluded a five-day visit to China on January 13. The diplomatic strain with India arose following disparaging remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep by three Maldivian ministers, which led to their suspension. The controversy has sparked a downturn in tourism, with numerous Indians canceling their trips to the Maldives and an online travel agency suspending airline bookings to the country.

China-Maldives Diplomatic Triumph

During his visit to China, President Muizzu sought to enhance the bilateral ties between the two nations, emphasizing that no country has the right to bully the Maldives, thus highlighting the sovereign nation’s stance. The visit marked a significant upgrade to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, setting a fresh starting point for China-Maldives cooperation.

Boosting Tourism amidst Controversy

As part of his efforts to mend tourism, President Muizzu also requested China to increase the number of tourists visiting the Maldives, aiming to reclaim China’s pre-Covid status as the top market for Maldivian tourism. This move comes amidst reports of numerous Indians canceling their trips to the Maldives following the diplomatic fiasco.

China-Maldives Strategic Partnership

China and the Maldives demonstrated their commitment to mutual growth by signing 20 agreements during President Muizzu’s visit. These include an Action Plan for Building a China-Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership for 2024-2028 and other cooperative documents related to the Belt and Road Initiative.

In conclusion, President Muizzu’s visit to China was a strategic move to enhance bilateral relationships and boost tourism amidst the diplomatic strain with India. The signing of 20 key agreements between the two nations underscores the intent to strengthen their partnership further.