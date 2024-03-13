Maldives Boosts Military Capabilities with Turkish TB2 Drones Amid India Tensions

In a strategic move that has raised eyebrows across the Indian Ocean, the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) has recently taken delivery of six advanced Bayraktar TB2 combat drones from Turkey.

Advertisment

This acquisition, forged during President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to Turkey, marks a significant upgrade in the Maldives' surveillance and national security apparatus. Stationed at Maafaru International Airport in Noonu Atoll, these drones are now at the forefront of the Maldives' efforts to patrol its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and bolster its maritime security amid growing tensions with neighboring India.

Strategic Shift in the Indian Ocean

The agreement between the Maldives and Turkey includes not only the six unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) but also a command control station, highlighting the strategic depth of this partnership. The Bayraktar TB2 drones, renowned for their operational success in various global conflicts, represent a significant leap in technological capability for the Maldivian armed forces.

Advertisment

This move comes at a time when the Maldives is increasingly aligning with Beijing, diverging from its historically close ties with India. President Muizzu has been vocal about his stance on reducing Indian military presence in the Maldives, further complicating the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Operational Capabilities and Regional Implications

The Bayraktar TB2 drones are known for their endurance, capability to carry heavy payloads, and operational flexibility, having played pivotal roles in conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya, and Ukraine.

With a flight capacity exceeding 20 hours, these drones enhance the Maldives' ability to monitor and assert control over its extensive maritime domain. The deployment of these drones, capable of advanced surveillance and reconnaissance missions, sends a strong signal to India and other regional players about the Maldives' intentions to independently secure its territorial waters and interests.