Maldives and New Zealand Lead Preparations for SIDS Conference

In a world that is increasingly global and interconnected, the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are coming to the forefront. The Maldives and New Zealand have taken the helm, co-chairing the Bureau of the Preparatory Committee in anticipation of an upcoming Conference dedicated to addressing these unique challenges. The committee includes an eclectic mix of nations such as Italy, Barbados, Cabo Verde, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, Latvia, Romania, Seychelles, with Antigua and Barbuda and Samoa, serving as ex officio members.

Regional Preparatory Meetings and Key Appointments

In 2023, a series of regional preparatory meetings were held across the three regions of SIDS, complemented by an interregional meeting, to ensure all voices are heard and incorporated into the Conference planning. To oversee the intergovernmental and logistical preparations, the UN Secretary-General appointed Mr. Li Junhua as the Conference Secretary-General. Furthermore, Ms. Rabab Fatima was chosen as the Special Adviser for the Conference, focusing her expertise on advocacy and fundraising.

The Role of UN Agencies

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and the Office of the High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (OHRLLS) are coordinating inter-agency preparations for the Conference. Their task is critical, ensuring that the UN system contributions align with the objectives of the Conference and that all member nations are on the same page.

The Unique Challenges of SIDS

SIDS, which consist of 37 UN member nations and 20 associate regional commission members, are recognized for their particular environmental and developmental challenges. These nations, despite occupying less than 0.5 percent of the world's surface, are spread across the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South China Sea (AIS) regions. The SIDS are disproportionately affected by global crises like climate change and COVID-19, leading to a continuous cycle of environmental disasters and recovery efforts that test their resilience and the sustainability of their communities and economies.