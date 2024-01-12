Maldives and China Forge New Alliances: A Shift in South Asian Geopolitics

During his first state visit to Beijing, President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives took a decisive step forward in the country’s relationship with China. This development follows Muizzu’s campaign narrative that painted India, China’s regional rival, as a threat to the Maldives’ sovereignty. On Wednesday, the Maldives and China solidified their ties by signing multiple new agreements spanning climate change, agriculture, and infrastructure development. However, the specific financial details of these agreements remain undisclosed.

A New Era in Maldives-China Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to President Muizzu as ‘an old friend’ and agreed to elevate their countries’ ties to a ‘comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership’. This partnership was cemented through 20 key agreements related to climate, agriculture, and infrastructure. The joint communique detailed the broad consensus reached by the two leaders, with China pledging to continue providing support within its capacity to the Maldives.

Implications for Regional Dynamics

The strengthening of ties between the Maldives and China could drastically alter the geopolitical dynamics in South Asia, especially given China’s status as the Maldives’ largest external creditor, accounting for approximately 43% of its national debt. This shift comes amid increasing rivalry between India and China for influence in the region and an ongoing row between India and the Maldives.

Cooperation Across Various Sectors

The agreements signed between the two nations covered a wide range of areas, including disaster risk reduction, blue economy cooperation, investment cooperation, digital economy, and various assistance projects for health facilities. They also agreed to continue supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests and to explore ways towards implementing joint security initiatives. This signifies a strong commitment to strengthening ties and cooperation between the two countries.

In conclusion, President Muizzu’s visit to China has marked a significant milestone in Maldives-China relations, offering implications for regional alliances and the geopolitical landscape of South Asia. The full impact of these new agreements, and the strengthening of ties between the Maldives and China, will become more apparent in the coming years.