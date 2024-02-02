Malaysia's Pardons Board Cuts Najib's Sentence; Constitutional Pardon Powers Detailed

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Malaysian head of state, exercises the authority to grant pardons, reprieves, and respites for offenses tried by court-martial and for offenses committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya. This power is enshrined in Article 42 of the Federal Constitution. Similar powers reside with State Rulers or Governors for offenses committed within their respective states.

Exploring the Pardons Board

Article 42 also delineates the role and composition of Pardons Boards. These boards comprise the Attorney General, the Chief Minister, and up to three other appointees of the state Ruler or Governor. Members serve for a tenure of three years and have the option to be reappointed or resign. Crucially, the Pardons Board is mandated to convene and provide advice only in the presence of the Ruler or Governor. In certain states and Federal Territories, where Islamic law courts operate, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as head of Islam, exercises pardon powers.

Recent Highlight: The Najib Case

Recently, the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories announced a significant reduction in the 12-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak by half, effectively setting his release date for August 23, 2028. The Board also reduced his fine from the initial RM210 million to RM50 million. Najib, who has been in prison since August 23, 2022, for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds, had petitioned for a royal pardon on September 2, 2022.

Implications and Reactions

This decision has triggered widespread outcry and calls for the government to justify the move, as it is perceived to undermine the anti-corruption campaign led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Despite his conviction, Najib continues to wield significant influence within his party, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO). The decision, thus, raises concerns about the influence of politics in Malaysia's fight against corruption and the potential unequal treatment of criminals, with different tracks seemingly in place for ordinary citizens and the political elite.