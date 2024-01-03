Malaysia’s Government Proceeds with Padu Registration Amid Security Concerns

The Malaysian government remains steadfast in its decision to continue with the registration for the Central Database Hub, or Padu, despite criticisms and security concerns raised by former DAP Member of Parliament, Ong Kian Ming. Government spokesperson, Fahmi Fadzil, confirmed that the registration process is running smoothly and all potential issues, including security matters, are under constant observation and control.

Overwhelming Response Despite Initial Hiccups

Following the launch of Padu, the website struggled with the high influx of traffic, causing slow or non-loading times. Nonetheless, over 70,000 registrations were made within the initial four hours of the launch. Encouraging all citizens aged 18 and above to register, the government aims to gather and verify 39 pieces of personal information to create a comprehensive socio-economic database. The data, primarily collected from government departments and agencies, will be used to retarget subsidies and assistance programs based on household net disposable income.

Echoing the Importance of Digital Transformation

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the significance of digital transformation in ensuring equitable distribution of government aid and subsidies during the launch of Padu. Designed to contain profiles of individuals and households, Padu integrates data from various government departments to provide a detailed representation of each household’s socio-economic status. The system, fully developed by civil servants, is open for public registration and data verification until March 31, 2024.

Addressing Security Concerns

Despite the overwhelming response from the public, the launch of Padu was not devoid of criticism. Former DAP MP Ong Kian Ming raised concerns about security and suggested a halt to the registration process until these issues were fully addressed. He also proposed that the system undergo rigorous stress testing before being reintroduced. The government has not yet responded to these specific concerns or the call for stress testing. However, they have reassured the public that all potential issues, including those related to security, are under continuous vigilance.