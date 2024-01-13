en English
BNN Newsroom

Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs

In the heart of the Philippine archipelago, a beacon of hope shines for families grappling with healthcare costs. The brainchild of Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, the Malasakit Centers, has provided a lifeline to millions, combining resources from multiple government departments to lighten their financial burden. A testament to this is the story of Regiene Cayabyab from Maypajo, Caloocan City, whose son, Brent Raven, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

Malasakit Centers: A Compassionate Governance Initiative

Initiated by Senator Go, the Malasakit Centers are designed to combine resources from the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The intent is to provide comprehensive healthcare support, covering expenses for treatments like MRI and surgery.

The Malasakit Centers project was born out of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, authored and sponsored by Go. Since its establishment, the initiative has grown to include 159 centers nationwide, reaching almost ten million Filipinos. This initiative underscores the importance of accessible healthcare support and highlights the potential of compassionate governance.

The Lifesaving Impact of Malasakit Centers

For many families like that of Regiene Cayabyab, the Malasakit Centers have been nothing short of a godsend. After her son’s retinoblastoma diagnosis, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center’s Malasakit Center stepped in, providing the necessary support and covering the expenses for his treatments.

Regiene expressed her gratitude towards Senator Go and the Malasakit Center for their assistance. In her words, this support has been instrumental in her resilient struggle as a mother, fighting alongside her son.

Future Prospects: Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility

Senator Go emphasized the importance of Malasakit Centers during the groundbreaking of the new Outpatient Department Building at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca City Hospital in General Santos City. The new department is expected to augment the hospital’s capacity to provide medical services to the community, further enhancing healthcare accessibility.

With the successful establishment of Malasakit Centers across the country, Go continues his advocacy for enhanced healthcare accessibility, pushing for necessary funding for healthcare projects. The Malasakit Center initiative stands as a testament to the power of compassionate governance and the value of accessible healthcare support.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Newsroom

