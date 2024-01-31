Major Reshuffle Among Police Officials in Jammu and Kashmir: Key Changes and Implications

In a decisive move, the Government has announced a reshuffle among top police officials in the troubled region of Jammu and Kashmir. A total of seven Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been assigned new duties in a strategic shake-up that is expected to impact policing and law enforcement in the region.

Key Appointments and Transfers

In the series of transfers, P D Nitya, formerly the SSP of Doda and a recent returnee from Ladakh Union Territory, has been appointed as the SSP of Pulwama. The position was previously held by Javid Iqbal, who now takes up the mantle as the SSP of Doda.

Adding to this, Gaurav Sikarwar, the erstwhile SP of South Srinagar, has been elevated to the role of SP of the State Investigation Agency, Kashmir. He steps into the shoes of Mubbasher Hussain, who has been reassigned as SP East Srinagar. The outgoing SP East Srinagar, Shree Ram R, is slated for a shift to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Additional Changes in the Police Force

Rajinder Singh, in the latest round of transfers, is appointed as Additional SP (Highway) Qazigund, succeeding Shabir Ahmad Khan. Concurrently, Feroz Ahmad has been named the SP Operations, Baramulla. Shabir Ahmad Khan, the outgoing SP (Highway) Qazigund, has been designated as the new SP South Srinagar, replacing Gaurav Sikarwar.

Implications of the Reshuffle

The mass transfer of these high-ranking officials is anticipated to bring forth significant changes in the law enforcement and policing strategies of the region. The move underscores the Government's commitment to maintaining law and order in the restive Jammu and Kashmir region, and signals a robust attempt to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.