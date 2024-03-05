Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shares Career Insights and Self-Love at Abu Dhabi Summit

At the Forbes and Know Your Value's 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, known for her role in "Never Have I Ever," spoke candidly about gratitude, self-worth, and the importance of self-love in building a career. Chosen from 15,000 applicants for her role at just 17, Ramakrishnan emphasized the need to recognize one’s own value beyond gratitude. Addressing an audience at Cranleigh school, her insights alongside notable speakers shed light on the path to success and personal growth.

Advertisment

Embracing Self-Worth in Professional Journeys

Ramakrishnan recounted her audition process, highlighting a moment of realization about the balance between gratitude and self-recognition. "Gratitude should not overwhelm you in a way where you're not realizing your own worth in the room," she advised. This perspective is particularly resonant in professional settings where individuals, especially women, often undervalue their contributions. Ramakrishnan's journey from a hopeful teenager at an open casting call to a celebrated actress serves as a powerful testament to this belief.

Navigating Challenges with Humor and Honesty

Advertisment

Throughout her talk, Ramakrishnan addressed the challenges of balancing work, education, and personal well-being with humor and honesty. She advocated for working smart, not hard, and highlighted the importance of happiness and organization in one's career. Moreover, her candid discussion about self-love and the universal journey of self-acceptance resonated deeply with the audience. By sharing her struggles and triumphs, Ramakrishnan underscored the significance of being kind to oneself amidst the pressures of success.

Lessons in Passion and Perseverance

Ramakrishnan also touched on the importance of pursuing passions with an openness to learning and growing. Her advice to be ready to feel "a little bit like an idiot" in the pursuit of knowledge was a refreshing take on the learning process. It's a reminder that being passionate also means being vulnerable and willing to embrace the unknown. Her emphasis on the value of nerves as a sign of care and investment in one's endeavors offered a unique perspective on managing anxiety and expectations.

As the conversation at the summit unfolded, it became clear that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s message was not just about navigating the entertainment industry; it was about navigating life with grace, humor, and a deep sense of self-worth. Her reflections on the challenges of self-love and the pursuit of happiness beyond professional achievements spoke to the heart of every individual striving to find their path. Ramakrishnan's journey from a teenager with doubts to an inspiring voice at an international summit encapsulates the essence of growth, resilience, and the enduring quest for self-acceptance.