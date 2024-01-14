en English
BNN Newsroom

Maison Cacao and Kokuryu Brewery Launch Sake-Infused Chocolate Truffles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Maison Cacao and Kokuryu Brewery Launch Sake-Infused Chocolate Truffles

Maison Cacao, the renowned chocolatier, has joined forces with the Fukui-based Kokuryu Brewery to unveil a unique chocolate truffle, christened the Maison Cacao Truffle Chocolate Kokuryu Daiginjo Tatsu. This collaboration heralds the dawn of a new year and honors the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of power, strength, and good luck in Japanese culture.

A Fusion of Flavours

These exclusive chocolates are a marriage of traditional craftsmanship and innovative flavors. Each truffle is infused with genuine black dragon sake from the Kokuryu Brewery, bestowing a distinct flavor profile upon the sweet treat. This sake, known for its complex, layered tastes, imparts notes of apple, tropical fruit, and melon to the chocolate, creating a culinary experience that evolves with each bite.

Design and Presentation

The truffles are designed in a stylish cubic form, a tribute to the geometric precision synonymous with Japanese art and culture. The combination of dark and milk chocolate, sourced from Colombian cocoa beans, complements the distinctive sake infusion. This blend offers a rich and intricate flavor that tantalizes the palate and leaves a lasting impression.

Availability and Pricing

The Maison Cacao Truffle Chocolate Kokuryu Daiginjo Tatsu will be available for purchase until January 16, 2024, or until stocks deplete. Each package, priced at 2,808 yen, contains 16 pieces of these limited-edition chocolates. Customers can find them at Maison Cacao outlets in Kamakura, Yokohama, Tokyo, and Nagoya, or on the Maison Cacao website. However, the online stock has already been exhausted, demonstrating the demand for this unique combination of chocolate and sake.

The launch of these truffles is more than a celebration of the new year; it symbolizes a fusion of traditional flavors and modern craftsmanship, a testament to the enduring allure of chocolate and sake in Japanese culture.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

